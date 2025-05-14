Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Knicks Captain
ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes that New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson will traverse unchartered waters in the franchise record books.
Williams, who previously went viral for claiming that Brunson could become the "greatest Knick ever," offered another lofty prediction for the point guard on ESPN's morning program "Get Up!," claiming that Brunson will one day top most, if not all, New York statistical categories.
"I do believe this: before it's all said and done ... I do think he will shatter pretty much all New York Knick records," Williams said. "Seventeenth 30-point performance in the playoffs at this stage of his career? ... Just look at how he's trending and look at a player his size with the type of physicality he plays with and the shots that he makes and tell me that New York has had a player like this before."
In the same segment, Williams compared Brunson to "a smaller, left-handed Chauncey Billups," the 2004 NBA Finals MVP-turned-Hall of Fame who now coaches the Portland Trail Blazers.
Brunson has spent most of this Knicks postseason run statistically aligning himself with legends of the both the New York and national variety. To Williams' point, Brunson's tally of 17 playoff games with at least 30 points is just one behind Patrick Ewing for the most in Knicks history. Brunson also has earned 102 fourth period points in the first 10 games of this postseason, becoming the first NBA rep to reach triple-figures in such a span since the late Kobe Bryant.
All that and more has pushed the Knicks to the cusp of their first conference finals appearance since 2000, as they carry a 3-1 lead in the ongoing best-of-seven set against the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!