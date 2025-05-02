Knicks' Jalen Brunson Receives Huge Praise from ESPN Analyst
Former Duke Blue Devils star Jay Williams had an immaculate title for current New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
The college star-turned-ESPN analyst was awed well enough by Brunson's performance in the clinching victory of the Knicks' quarterfinal series triumph against the Detroit Pistons that he was ready to not only place the point guard on the team's proverbial Mount Rushmore but to crown him Manhattan's finest entirely.
"I know he has to close the deal and win a championship. A lot of that is roster construction, the right pieces ... but I think we are watching the greatest Knick ever play in that Knick uniform," Williams said on Friday's edition of Get Up! "I firmly believe that ... Before it's said and done, I think we will be talking about him in that capacity."
Brunson is less than 24 hours removed from one of his finest performances as a Knicks to date, as he put in 40 points in a 116-113 win at Little Caesars Arena. The last three came on a go-ahead triple with just over five seconds remaining, one that allowed the Knicks to advance beyond the first round for the third consecutive season.
While Brunson may have a few more hurdles to clear before catching metropolitan legends like Walt "Clyde" Frazier, Patrick Ewing, and Willis Reed, he has no doubt left a sterling impact on the Knicks' often-star-crossed fortunes. Thursday's scoring output is already his seventh Knick playoff game with at least 40 points, allowing him to tie a record long held by Bernard King in his third New York postseason tour.
Williams himself admitted that he didn't think Brunson and the Knicks "would actually have a chance" to win their second-round set with the defending champion Boston Celtics. That didn't stop his lauding of Brunson, having previously taken to X to sing his praises shortly after the Motor City masterpiece.
"Clutch isn’t a stat. It’s a mindset," Williams declared. "Jalen Brunson has it in his DNA. 1st in usage. 1st in FG made. Just hit the dagger to send Detroit home. Keep doubting him — he keeps closing. That’s not luck. That’s legacy in the making."
