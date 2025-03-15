All Knicks

Analyst Picks Knicks' Jalen Brunson for All-NBA Team

Jalen Brunson could be representing the New York Knicks on one of the All-NBA teams this season.

Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers center Trey Jemison III (55) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is sidelined with an ankle sprain, likely for at least one more week, but he has already built a compelling case to be one of the league's best players.

CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn believes that Brunson should be on the All-NBA Second Team this season.

"He's probably going to win Clutch Player of the Year," Quinn wrote of Brunson.

"Only Trae Young has more points in the clutch, but that's mostly a volume issue. Brunson is shooting 52.2% in the clutch and has a 16-8 record there. He does his best work late in games, but he's dominated throughout. He's adjusted quite well to life alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, trading a couple of points per night for better efficiency and more playmaking. His defense remains an issue, but as the offensive engine of a great team, he's an easy All-NBA pick."

The other members on Quinn's Second Team were Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley.

The names on the First Team were Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

Brunson's injury could prevent him from making the All-NBA team since he only has 61 appearances on the season, but if he can play in four games between now and the end of the year when he gets back on the court from his injury, the Knicks guard could find his way back on the All-NBA team for a second-straight year.

Brunson is set to miss his fourth straight game when the Knicks visit the Golden State Warriors tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

