Analyst Picks Knicks' Jalen Brunson for All-NBA Team
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is sidelined with an ankle sprain, likely for at least one more week, but he has already built a compelling case to be one of the league's best players.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn believes that Brunson should be on the All-NBA Second Team this season.
"He's probably going to win Clutch Player of the Year," Quinn wrote of Brunson.
"Only Trae Young has more points in the clutch, but that's mostly a volume issue. Brunson is shooting 52.2% in the clutch and has a 16-8 record there. He does his best work late in games, but he's dominated throughout. He's adjusted quite well to life alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, trading a couple of points per night for better efficiency and more playmaking. His defense remains an issue, but as the offensive engine of a great team, he's an easy All-NBA pick."
The other members on Quinn's Second Team were Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley.
The names on the First Team were Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.
Brunson's injury could prevent him from making the All-NBA team since he only has 61 appearances on the season, but if he can play in four games between now and the end of the year when he gets back on the court from his injury, the Knicks guard could find his way back on the All-NBA team for a second-straight year.
Brunson is set to miss his fourth straight game when the Knicks visit the Golden State Warriors tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
