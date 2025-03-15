Knicks Done with Draymond Green Drama
The New York Knicks have made it clear that they have no intention of hitting Draymond Green's like and subscribe button.
The Knicks close a five-game West Coast road trip on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
New York and Golden State are less than two weeks removed from their last get-together, a 114-102 Warriors win earned with Karl-Anthony Towns out due to personal reasons. Though it was gradually revealed that Towns was on a bereavement leave after his girlfriend Jordyn Woods lost a close friend, Warriors agitator Draymond Green theorized on his eponymous podcast that the All-Star center sat out to avoid a showdown with new Warrior and former teammate Jimmy Butler.
Though some Knicks fans are no doubt calling for blood on Towns' behalf, teammate Josh Hart says the Knicks are moving on, even if Green isn't apologizing for his baseless accusation.
“I think KAT handled it the right way," Hart said during Friday prep, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "For me I have my own podcast and all that stuff. Whenever I’m wrong about something I’ll sit there and say I was (wrong). For me, I wish he kind of did that, just apologized. You don’t got to be embarrassed or feel like apologizing is when you’re wrong isn’t manly. I wish he did. Now that’s in the past and we’re moving on.”
Two nights after the Warriors' win at Madison Square Garden, Green was offered a chance to atone for his statement in aftermath of another victory in Brooklyn. Green offered condolences to Towns and his family but defended his theory as going by "what [he] heard" and that "'The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis' must go on."
Towns, who has since returned to the New York lineup, addressed the situation earlier this week and avoided being drawn into Green's shennanagins.
“I choose to approach that with love and not hate. That’s all I really care about,” Towns said on Sunday in another Bondy report. “I hope no one has to go through what I went through and those kids — and what those kids had to go through. Losing a parent is tough."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!