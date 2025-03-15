Knicks Face Stephen Curry After Epic Milestone
The New York Knicks are facing off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, where the all-time leading three-point scorer is fresh off of another piece of NBA history.
Curry became the first player to sink 4,000 3-pointers in the Warriors' latest win against the Sacramento Kings, and he is continuing to build his case of being one of the greatest point guards of all-time.
"The Warriors legend doesn't play like a traditional point guard, so some may be hesitant to move him this high up the mountain (jumping Magic might put him on the all-time NBA Mount Rushmore), but that's also part of the argument for him," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey writes.
"Curry is the undisputed greatest shooter of all time, and shooting is the most important skill in the game. He genuinely and dramatically changed the sport at all levels. If you grew up in the 1990s (like yours truly) and haven't been to a high school basketball game in a while, go check out how much more perimeter and three-point-oriented it is now.
"Magic helped save the league in the 1980s. And he's held this distinction for decades. But Curry is a revolutionary, and he's seized the honor for himself."
The Knicks have the tough task to defend Curry tonight, and it won't be easy with Jalen Brunson on the sidelines. It will be up to players like Josh Hart, Miles McBride and OG Anunoby to do their best at containing Curry, who is averaging 24.3 points per game so far this season.
Curry had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists last week when the Warriors beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, so containing him will be key if the team wants to steal a win to end the road trip.
