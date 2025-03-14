All Knicks

Knicks vs. Warriors Rematch Should Be Very Different

The New York Knicks are hoping to even the season series against the Golden State Warriors.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are set to play their second game in 11 days against the Golden State Warriors, and they hope for a different result this time.

The Knicks fell at home to the Warriors 114-102 at Madison Square Garden back on Mar. 4, and now the two teams are set to meet at the Chase Center for the season series finale.

However, the game should be much different the second time around.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is still out with an ankle sprain, which means that he is set to miss his fourth consecutive game. Brunson sprained his ankle when the Knicks played the Los Angeles Lakers on Mar. 6 and he is expected to be out for at least another week.

Luckily for the Knicks, they should get Karl-Anthony Towns back in the mix. Towns missed the game against the Knicks due to personal reasons, but the message didn't get to Warriors forward Draymond Green in time for him to make some distasteful comments about the former No. 1 overall pick on an episode of his podcast shortly after the game.

"Some would say that he didn't play because Jimmy was in the building, I don't know," Green told co-host Baron Davis on his podcast.

"I saw KAT's pops yesterday at the game and it's always love, I've got made love for the OG. His pops is an incredible man. But yeah, they said KAT ain't playing because Jimmy came into town."

Butler and Towns were teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2017-18 season, and the former was critical of the latter's work ethic while the two were on the same team. Butler requested a trade, where he was eventually dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, Towns gets his first crack against Butler in his new digs with the Warriors, and it will be interesting to see how the Knicks respond to the extra-curriculars during the game.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News