Knicks vs. Warriors Rematch Should Be Very Different
The New York Knicks are set to play their second game in 11 days against the Golden State Warriors, and they hope for a different result this time.
The Knicks fell at home to the Warriors 114-102 at Madison Square Garden back on Mar. 4, and now the two teams are set to meet at the Chase Center for the season series finale.
However, the game should be much different the second time around.
For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is still out with an ankle sprain, which means that he is set to miss his fourth consecutive game. Brunson sprained his ankle when the Knicks played the Los Angeles Lakers on Mar. 6 and he is expected to be out for at least another week.
Luckily for the Knicks, they should get Karl-Anthony Towns back in the mix. Towns missed the game against the Knicks due to personal reasons, but the message didn't get to Warriors forward Draymond Green in time for him to make some distasteful comments about the former No. 1 overall pick on an episode of his podcast shortly after the game.
"Some would say that he didn't play because Jimmy was in the building, I don't know," Green told co-host Baron Davis on his podcast.
"I saw KAT's pops yesterday at the game and it's always love, I've got made love for the OG. His pops is an incredible man. But yeah, they said KAT ain't playing because Jimmy came into town."
Butler and Towns were teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2017-18 season, and the former was critical of the latter's work ethic while the two were on the same team. Butler requested a trade, where he was eventually dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Now, Towns gets his first crack against Butler in his new digs with the Warriors, and it will be interesting to see how the Knicks respond to the extra-curriculars during the game.
