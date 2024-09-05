All Knicks

Analyst Predicts Knicks 2024-2025 Lineup

The New York Knicks could have a deeper rotation this season.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks like to run tight rotations, but they have the depth to go a little bit deeper down the bench this season.

It's standard for teams to run rotations of 9-10 players during the regular season, and The Strickland writer Ian Heft tried to map out what the Knicks lineup will look like in a standard game.

In Heft's setup, Mikal Bridges is set to lead the team in minutes with 36 per game. That sounds about right given his durability and his role as a perimeter player and secondary creator. He would be the first to sub out of the starting five halfway through the first quarter and re-join the team just before the second to be the primary creator when Jalen Brunson is on the bench.

Speaking of Brunson, he comes next on the list with 34 minutes of action. Brunson would stay on the floor for 10 minutes before coming off for Miles McBride. Brunson would then play the final five minutes of the second quarter and the first nine minutes of the third before taking a quick breather to play the final nine minutes of the game.

With Brunson occupying 34 minutes, McBride takes the 14 when he isn't on the court, which satisfies all 48 minutes in the game at the point guard spot.

For sixth man Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart, they each get 24 minutes sprinkled throughout the game.

OG Anunoby also plays 34 minutes per game and Julius Randle gets about 32. Anunoby plays roughly the same time as Brunson, while Randle gets six minutes at the center spot, some in the first and the rest in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell Robinson takes 26 minutes at center, overlapping all of Randle's minutes when he plays at the power forward spot. Precious Achiuwa takes the remaining 16 minutes.

The rotation will never look as picturesque as the chart suggests. However, it does provide a general idea as to what the Knicks' minutes will look like when everyone is healthy in a tight game. That being said, Tom Thibodeau loves adjustmenets and will certainly make plenty throughout each game and the season as a whole.

Jeremy Brener

