Analyst Proposes Wild Knicks Trade For Kevin Durant
The New York Knicks are in a battle with the Indiana Pacers right now in the Eastern Conference Finals, and if things don't fall in their direction, the team may have to make a massive change.
The Knicks made several big changes last summer, but that showed how they can be aggressive, and there's reason to believe they will continue to put their foot on the gas in order to improve the roster.
FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd suggested the Knicks could trade Karl-Anthony Towns to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant this offseason.
"I would move off a talented, erratic KAT. They need KD, because you're going to get KAT's points. You're going to get 23 to 25, and he can play complementary basketball," Cowherd said.
This is an interesting trade for a few reasons. While Towns enjoys playing in his native New York alongside Jalen Brunson, he has expressed interest in the past about playing with his collegiate teammate Devin Booker. This trade would reunite Booker with Towns, forming a different dynamic duo in the desert.
A trade like this could be what the Knicks need to truly break through in the Eastern Conference. Their championship window would not be as extensive, but their peak may be higher, and that might be what the Knicks need to win it all.
Durant coming in would allow Josh Hart to come off the bench like he did in Games 3 and 4 against the Pacers, moving Mitchell Robinson into the starting lineup. The starting five for the Knicks would be Robinson, Durant, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Brunson with Hart, Miles McBride and others coming off the bench.
That sounds like a winning combination if things don't work out this year for the Knicks.
