Analyst Urges Lakers Target to Wait for Knicks Job
The New York Knicks are watching as the Los Angeles Lakers made some noise this week when it was revealed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they were planning to interview UConn's Dan Hurley for their head coach opening.
However, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd thinks Hurley should stay on the east coast and wait until the Knicks' job becomes available.
The Knicks have Tom Thibodeau, 66, under contract for one more year, but he is likely to ink an extension sometime this offseason.
Hurley has a cushy gig at UConn. He became the first coach since Billy Donovan back in 2006-07 to win back-to-back National Championships, and he'll be a likely candidate to win a third consecutive title if he were to stay with the Huskies.
However, the opportunity to coach LeBron James and the Lakers may be too much for Hurley to pass up.
Even if Hurley goes out to L.A., that doesn't mean he can't coach the Knicks when Thibodeau eventually moves on, but it also remains to be seen how long New York will keep its head coach. If the Knicks continue to make playoff appearances, Thibodeau's job appears to be safe.
Maybe one day we will see Hurley on the sidelines for the Knicks, but that day isn't expected to be in the foreseeable future.
