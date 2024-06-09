Knicks Could Draft One of NBA's Most Mysterious Prospects

All Knicks

Bobi Klintman is one of the more mysterious prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft, and the New York Knicks could be an ideal landing spot.

Dec 31, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Bobi Klintman (34) positions against Virginia Tech Hokies forward John Camden (11) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports / William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are waltzing into the 2024 NBA Draft with a pair of picks late in the round at Nos. 24 & 25.

Among the players they could look to take with either pick is Bobi Klintman, a 6-10 Swedish forward who spent one season at Wake Forest before jetting out to Australia to play for the Cairns Taipans.

"New York's two first-rounders could be up for grabs, but if the Knicks keep both, they could take a fun flier with at least one of them. And this is a pretty fun collection of prospects," Bleacher Report writes. "Klintman, meanwhile, might be a 6'10", 235-pound three-and-D wing who can grab-and-go on the glass and create chances for himself and his teammates."

Klintman, 21, has been all across the globe, but landing in the Big Apple to begin his NBA career could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

While he isn't quite ready to be an NBA rotation player, he could be added insurance for when Julius Randle becomes a free agent in a year's time. Randle's future with the Knicks is murky considering the fact that his contract expires in a year and he is the most likely player to be dealt for a star.

If Klintman spent a year learning behind Randle, he could take his spot in the rotation when he has enough experience.

Klintman and Randle are far different players, but adding another 3-point specialist would clear the lane for Jalen Brunson and give him another player he can kick out to for a wide open shot if he crashes in the middle of the floor.

