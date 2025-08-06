Another Piece of Knicks' Preseason Puzzle Revealed
A little New York Knicks preseason magic is making its way to Madison Square Garden.
The Washington Wizards' release of their 2025 preseason schedule yielded an Oct. 13 exhibition with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with local coverage likely airing on MSG Network.
New York and Washington will do battle for the fifth consecutive preseason, as last year's edition saw them face off twice.
The Knicks took a 117-94 decision at MSG when Karl-Anthony Towns had a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double in his first unofficial showing in New York while Jalen Brunson put in 23 before Tyler Kolek relieved him for 15 more.
Washington would later earn a quantum of revenge in the nation's capital, handing the Knicks their only loss of the 2024 preseason by a 118-117 final in the finale. Brunson had 27 points next to Towns' 22-point, 12-rebound double-double while future Westchester Knick Johnny Davis had 14 off the bench for the victorious Wizards.
Still trapped in a rebuild, Washington is coming off an 18-64 campaign, its first full tour under the watch of former Knicks assistant Brian Keefe. The Wizards' four-year playoff drought is tied with Portland for the third-longest active tally in the NBA behind Charlotte and San Antonio.
The preseason will allow the Wizards to showcase draft imports Tre Johnson and Walter Clayton Jr., who were respectively chosen in the sixth and 18th slots at June's draft. Other Washington attractions include last year's draft yield Alex Sarr, 2024's second overall choice who will be playing for France at the upcoming EuroBasket competition with Knicks newcomer Guerschon Yabusele.
Though the Knicks' 2025 preseason schedule has not been officially released by the team as a whole, bits and pieces have emerged from high sources: in addition to the Wizards' reveal, the NBA previously announced in April that the Knicks would face the Philadelphia 76ers in a pair of overseas tilts in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 2 and 4. All teams played between four and six preseason games last year, with the Knicks winning all but one of their five.
