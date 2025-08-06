Knicks Star Reportedly Confronted 2K Icon Over Rating
The New York Knicks' OG offered an emphatic "n-o" to his evaluation in recent editions of the "NBA 2K" series.
Ronnie Singh, the face of the "NBA 2K" video game franchise better known as "Ronnie 2K," claimed that OG Anunoby broke his seemingly eternal stoic persona to confront him about his rating in recent editions of the game.
Anunoby was at an 87 in the most recent edition of last year's game and is said to maintain the same tally this time around, but Singh claims that the metropolitan two-way star took issue to the point that he confronted him in Las Vegas about the supposed pixelated injustice.
"After the dinner, at the Wynn, OG comes up to me and talks my ear off for a half-an-hour. I'm like, bro, I've got somewhere to be," Singh recalled on "The Big Podcast" usually hosted by Shaquille O'Neal. "But he was going in on 'I'm an 87, I'm at least a 92.' He had real thoughts, he had real feelings, he had real things to back up."
Singh told host Adam Lefkoe and co-panelists Marcus and Markieff Morris (the former being an ex-Knick) that Anunoby is far from the first player to confront him about his 2K rating, which is a weighted tally of 31 attribute departments. Singh seemed proud that 2K's perfect player club, where a 99 rating is required, is empty (reigning MVP and "NBA 2K26" cover star Gilgeous-Alexander was a 98 in last year's edition) as compared to the relatively rife batch seen in EA Sports' "Madden NFL" series.
Anunoby reportedly took issue with the theory that 2K valued offensive skills more than those on defense, an accusation that Singh denied. Another Anunoby point proposed that his ratings would be higher if he was on the Los Angeles Lakers, but Singh felt that argument was nullified by the fact he plays for the equally-popular Knicks.
Singh did appreciate that fellow Knicks star Josh Hart claimed that his own rating of 84 was too high. Equally appalled by his rating was Marcus Morris, who was upset that a career-best outing with the Knicks (19.6 points, 44.3 percent from the floor over 43 showings in 2019-20) couldn't even help him crack an 80 on "NBA 2K20."
Knicks fans will likely be more than happy to to adjust Anunoby's ratings if they can, as the team as taken undeniable steps forward since he arrived in a trade with the Toronto Raptors in late 2023.
Anunoby has been a staple of the Knicks' starting five ever since and was a major part in the Knicks' first run to the conference finals in a quarter century. The Knicks perhaps offered the most meaningful number of all last offseason, as Anunoby earned a five-year, $212.5 million contract extension for his early efforts.
"NBA 2K26" will be released on Sept. 5, with pre-order access available on Aug. 29. Newly-minted Springfield resident and former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony will grace the cover of the "superstar edition" while Angel Reese gets the honor for the WNBA version.
