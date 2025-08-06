Report: Knicks Coaching Target Removes Self From Consideration
Mike Weinar opted to disappoint the New York Knicks one last time.
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Weinar has removed himself from consideration for a Knicks assistant coaching position, opting to stay on Rick Carlisle's staff with the Indiana Pacers. Carlisle, Weinar, and the Pacers, of course, have ended each of the past two Knicks seasons, the most recent heartbreaker coming in the spring's Eastern Conference Finals.
Bondy's report states that Weinar had "family considerations" to consider and that he valued the long-standing relationship with Carlisle, having worked with him during his head coaching stops in both Indiana and Dallas.
The two won a championship together in North Texas in 2011 and fell one game short of a second with the Pacers in June. Weinar also has a pair of collegiate rings as a graduate assistant with the University of Florida, whose title rosters featured future Knick Joakim Noah.
Thus continues the Knicks' search for assistants to round out the new staff of head coach Mike Brown. The new boss has reportedly been given creative control when it comes to choosing his primary assistant, including the associate head coach's spot.
Bondy says that that current Charlotte Hornets assistant and newly-minted Summer League champion Chris Jent is still linked to the job, the Knicks' interest first reported by Frank Isola of ESPN/YES Network. Jent guided the Hornets' prospects to Sin City glory and played three games with the Knicks in 1997.
The current assembly features both newcomers and holdovers from Tom Thibodeau's recent regime but Bondy notes that the Knicks are still searching for both an "offensive coordinator" and associate head coach. Last year's man in the latter role, Rick Brunson, will stay on board, albeit in a new role.
Longtime Los Angeles Clippers sideline staple Brendan O'Connor has already been tabbed to lead the defense, switching coasts after working under both Doc Rivers and later Tyronn Lue since 2013. Other newcomers include Charles Allen and Riccardo Fois, his previously collaborators in Sacramento, while Brunson is rejoined by Jordan Brink, Mark Bryant, Maurice Cheeks and Darren Erman.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!