Anthony Davis Status Revealed vs. Knicks

The New York Knicks are facing the Dallas Mavericks tonight, and Anthony Davis is on the injury report.

Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to the basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are facing the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden, and they may have been granted a reprieve.

Mavericks All-Star big man Anthony Davis made his return to the lineup after over a month-long absence with an adductor strain against the Brooklyn Nets, but Dallas is choosing to rest him against New York.

The Mavs beat the Nets last night in Brooklyn, and are choosing to give Davis some rest tonight on the second half of a back-to-back.

Davis joins a long list of Mavs out with injuries. He's on the injury report alongside P.J. Washington Jr. (left ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), Kyrie Irving (left knee sprain, ACL tear), Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain).

The Knicks are a little bit healthier, but they are still banged up. Jalen Brunson remains out with an ankle sprain while Miles McBride is also missing the contest with an ailing groin. Mitchell Robinson is also out for injury management as the Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow.

Tipoff between the Mavericks and Knicks is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

