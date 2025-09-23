Are Knicks True Favorites in East?
The New York Knicks are among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference to reach the NBA Finals this season, but are they the No. 1 favorite?
ESPN conducted a survey of 20 league insiders, seven of which picked the Knicks to make their first NBA Finals since 1999. The Cleveland Cavaliers received the most votes with nine, while the Atlanta Hawks received two votes and the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic each got one vote. None of the surveyors picked any of the East teams to win the NBA Finals as two picked the Denver Nuggets, while 18 believe the Oklahoma City Thunder will repeat as champions.
"And while no one was picked to win the title out of the East, virtually everyone struggled to come up with a team they felt good enough about to come out of the conference. For some, it was because they felt the Knicks and Cavs were evenly matched. Some went with New York because of its toughness and depth, while others went with Cleveland because of its perceived higher top-end talent and better defensive versatility led by reigning DPOY Evan Mobley," ESPN insider Tim Bontemps wrote.
"But the perceived issues with both of those top contenders is what led to several others to tap either the Hawks, Bucks or Magic as their choice."
Unsurprisingly, the Cavs are going to be the toughest opponent on paper for the Knicks given the fact that they won 64 games a year ago and possibly got better over the offseason. While Sixth Man of the Year candidate Ty Jerome signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team traded for Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls to replace him and also added Larry Nance Jr. to help the second unit.
To the Knicks' credit however, they also improved their team. Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson were added in free agency and are expected to give the Knicks the depth they so desperately need. On top of that, new head coach Mike Brown could give the team a new angle to attack going into the season.
While the Knicks aren't the No. 1 favorite in the East, there is a lot of basketball left to be played and so much that will develop over the course of the season. And right now, the Knicks are doing all they need to do to implement themselves into the contender conversation just as much as any other team.
