Hawks Fire Former Knicks Guard
A former member of the New York Knicks is now looking for a new job.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Atlanta Hawks have fired former Knicks guard Landry Fields as their general manager.
NBA insider Chris Haynes is reporting that Onsi Saleh has been named as his replacement. Saleh was the assistant general manager this past season for the Hawks.
"Saleh comes to the Hawks from the Golden State Warriors, where he served as vice president, basketball strategy & team counsel last season. He was previously the Warriors’ director of basketball strategy & team counsel in 2022-23 and basketball strategy/assistant team counsel in 2021-22," Hawks PR said in a press release.
"Prior to his time with Golden State, Saleh spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs, finishing as the team’s director of strategy & process/chief of staff."
Fields, 36, was a second-round pick by the Knicks in the 2010 NBA Draft and spent two seasons in the Big Apple before playing three seasons with the Toronto Raptors.
Fields now looks for a new job after the Hawks missed the playoffs by dropping two games in the Play-In Tournament to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!