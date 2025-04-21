Knicks Rising in Playoff Power Rankings
The New York Knicks are up 1-0 in their playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, and the game showed signs of life from the team after struggling late in the regular season.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey has the Knicks at No. 7 in his playoff power rankings.
"Particularly among New York Knicks fans, there's been some consternation over the team going 11-11 over the last quarter of the season, but star guard Jalen Brunson missed 16 of those 22 games," Bailey writes.
"That's a more than acceptable reason for a late-season lull."
"When Brunson is on the floor with Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, New York was a solid plus-4.1 points per 100 possessions, with an 84th percentile offense."
"The starting five has plenty of shooting, one of the best lead playmakers in the league and multiple, rangy wings."
"New York's biggest problem, at least relative to these rankings, is just the fact that they're right next to the Boston Celtics in the bracket and might have to face them in the second round."
"That path makes a title run for the Knicks feel a lot less likely."
The teams ranking ahead of the Knicks in the power rankings are the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Knicks still have a lot to prove in order for people to take them seriously as a true title contender, but if they can stack wins one at a time in the postseason, they will continue to move up the ladder in the NBA's hierarchy.
A win in Game 2 against the Pistons could put the Knicks in an even better position before the series moves to Detroit.
