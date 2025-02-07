Knicks Dunk Legend Reveals Lifesaving News
Former New York Knicks star Nate Robinson revealed joyful news on Friday, as the three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion will undergo a kidney transplant that will save his life. Robinson made his announcement on his Instagram page, crediting his faith for getting him through the trying times before the announcement.
"I’m here to celebrate and thank the LORD for all he has done in my life, today is the day I get my new kidney," Robinson wrote in the caption to a simple photo bearing Friday's date, a crying smiling emoji and the initials "LFG" ("Let's f***ing go"). "Thank you to all the people that sent prayers and texted my phone giving me encouragement & love!!! Ur a foo if you dnt believe in GOD and the miracles he performs!! Amen." [sic]
Robinson, 40, revealed his lengthy battle with renal kidney disease in 2022. Last April, he stated that he didn't have long to live if he didn't find a transplant but vowed to live life to the fullest no matter how much time he had left.
"I don't take it for granted," Robinson told Jake Nisse of the Daily Mail at the time. "I just stay as humble as I can, and I just thank God for every opportunity. Every day is a blessing to be alive and to be able to do what I do every day."
In Knicks lore, the 5'9" Robinson is perhaps best-known for memorable rejection of 7'6" superstar Yao Ming during a 2006 showdown between the Knicks and Houston Rockets. The point guard is no stranger to defying odds and overcoming adversity, as he carved out an 11-year NBA career for himself despite his supposed size issues.
Robinson's most recent NBA action came via a couple games with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015-16. In addition to his Association accomplishments, the Washington alum won an MVP in Venezuela's Superliga Profesional de Baloncesto.
Robinson spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the Knicks after he arrived on draft night in 2005. He is the only player in NBA history to win the Slam Dunk Contest three times, repping the Knicks on each occasion (2006, 2009-10). Among the well-wishers on Robinson's celebratory posts were former Knicks teammates, including Wilson Chander, Jamal Crawford, and Quentin Richardson.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!