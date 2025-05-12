Celtics Insider Explains Turnaround vs. Knicks
The New York Knicks knew things wouldn't be easy against the Boston Celtics, even after winning the first two games of the series on the road.
The Celtics looked like their old selves in Game 3 after beating the Knicks by 22 points in their own building.
The Athletic insider Jared Weiss explained why the Celtics were able to return to form against the Knicks in Game 3.
"The Celtics hit their 3s again, the simplest explanation for why they won so big. But it was all the little things they did around those shots that allowed them to actually hold on to their massive lead. Joe Mazzulla was better at reading where his players’ weak points were early on and changing the shape of the offense to mitigate them. Kristaps Porziņģis still looked awful and kept turning it over every time he handled the ball on the perimeter. Mazzulla’s response was to send him deeper into the post, where he could draw a foul with just a dribble or two while keeping the ball protected," Weiss wrote.
"Targeting Jalen Brunson in the post became too tedious in the last few games, sapping some of the rhythm from the offense. So they wasted less time trying to find him and just took whatever post matchup they liked, betting they could finish if they caught the ball deep enough. This game was less about maximizing the advantages they hoped for and more about embracing the advantages they could find. This was a statement by the Celtics that while they strive for the ideal of perfection, they can live with the compromises forced by playoff basketball."
The Celtics gained some confidence back, and it feels like the games are back in their control once again, but the Knicks just need one win at home to reverse the fortunes back in their favor.
