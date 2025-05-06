Celtics Potentially Down Two for Game 2 vs. Knicks
The Boston Celtics' weren't so lucky in their Eastern Conference semifinal opener against the New York Knicks.
In addition to dropping a 108-105 overtime decision after losing a 20-point lead on Monday night at TD Garden, the Celtics may have also lost regular contributors Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser. Each appeared on the injury report for Wednesday's rematch (7 p.m. ET, TNT), with Porzingis listed as probable while Hauser, with an ankle injury, is doubtful.
Conversely, the Knicks had no injuries reported as they seek to bring a 2-0 lead home to New York as the best-of-seven set rages on. Boston has dealt with several injuries on this brief yet productive playoff run: Jrue Holiday missed three stanzas of the team's opening round set against the Orlando Magic while Jaylen Brown dealt with knee and finger issues in the latter portions of the first 82.
Porzingis, of course, is best-known for his time with the Knicks after they unexpectedly made him the fourth pick of the 2015 NBA Draft out of Latvia. He was in the starting lineup for Game 1 but played just under 13 minutes before retreating to the locker, where he stayed stationed for the rest of the game. Longtime veteran Al Horford took over Porzingis' duties while he was sidelined.
Prior to the playoffs, Porzingis missed eight games in late February/early March due to what was described as a respiratory illness. It is unknown whether his current issue is related to that absence.
Hauser, on the other hand, left the game after committing a foul against Knicks shooter OG Anunoby on a three-point attempt. He did not enter Monday's until the third quarter and lasted less than four minutes before he joined Porzingis behind the scenes. Hauser required notable assistance to leave the floor and did not return after that.
