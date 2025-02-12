Cameras Catch Hilarious Moment From Knicks Bench
Cameron Payne didn't let a little overtime work with the New York Knicks stop him from dancing.
As the Knicks closed in on a 128-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers—one of their most impactful triumphs of the season—Payne was caught dancing in tune with the chants of New Yorkers making their presence felt as the result became more assured.
Payne certainly earned his dance considering his unexpected promotion: with Jalen Brunson ensnared in foul trouble, the veteran reserve played over 23 minutes, his best output since an unexpected start on Jan. 1. In a sterling showcase for the embattled New York bench, Payne fell just short of a double-double by pairing nine points with eight assists.
"Just to be super solid [and] make sure we get into our sets, just to make sure everything keeps running properly while he was out," Payne told MSG's Pat O'Keefe queried about his approach to fulfilling Brunson's lost firepower (h/t New York Basketball on X). "Push the pace and keep being myself out there."
Payne certainly did that and then some: his eight helpers were a team-best as New York (35-18) never trailed in the second half after 14 lead changes within the first 24 minutes. Head coach Tom Thibodeau was particularly pleased with Payne's facilitation in Brunson's absence. His helpers were part of a 37-assist effort, New York's best in a road game since Dec. 19.
"I loved the way we shared the ball," Thibodeau said, per Phillip Martinez of SNY. "I thought guys were making plays for each other. And when you play like that the game, it makes the game easy."
The Knicks (35-18) have been criticized for their bench scoring—or lack thereof—but several depth stars rose to the occasion in Indianapolis: Miles McBride was a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range en route to 15 points while Landry Shamet added 11 points and four helpers in a win that allowed the Knicks to take the season series against the team that ousted them last year's playoffs.
Payne praised the way the revamped second unit has collaborated since their original preseason showings.
"It was a big time in the preseason we all played together all preseasonm" Payne said in Martinez's report. "So it was pretty nice to get us back out there tonight and shout out [Shamet], he played good tonight.”
Payne figures to play a big role on Wednesday, as the Knicks conclude their pre-All-Star slate with a visit from the Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!