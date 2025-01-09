Can 'Shallow' Knicks Win 50 Games?
The New York Knicks won 50 games last season, and they are currently on pace to break that mark with the team halfway towards that goal before officially reaching their 41st game of the year.
The Knicks have faced some recent criticism over playing a small rotation, and that has questioned whether the team can have success in the second half of the year.
However, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Knicks can still reach that 50-win threshold, projecting a 52-30 final record.
"There are kernels of truth to every form of (hypothetical) skepticism. New York is, in fact, shallow. But adding bodies doesn't mean head coach Tom Thibodeau will use them. The defense is neither hopeless nor fixed. New York is 10th in points allowed per possession since Thanksgiving but 30th against top-10 offenses (22nd if you filter out opening night) and 19th versus offenses No. 11 through 20," Favale writes.
"Dismissing these concerns when looking at their title chances would be foolish. Barring catastrophic injuries, though, the Knicks are built to remain one of the East's three best regular-season teams."
The only teams with records projected higher than the Knicks are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, putting New York in line to finish third in the Eastern Conference going into the playoffs.
The Knicks still have a long way to go before reaching the postseason, so they have to continue playing the schedule game-by-game without looking too far into the future.
If the Knicks can find a way to get back on track and evade this bump in the road, they should be going into the postseason with a lot of confidence coming their way.
The Knicks will return to the court tomorrow night to take on the Thunder at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
