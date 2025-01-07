Knicks Have Opportunity to Grab Nets Veteran
The New York Knicks are in desperate need of depth amid their three-game loss, extended Monday night in a 103-94 defeat to the Orlando Magic. Without Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, the Magic were able to outplay New York in Madison Square Garden, making the Knicks 0-3 in January after a 12-2 December.
This loss and recent skid could mean the Knicks finally show increased interest in the trade market. With an extremely limited rotation, plus Mitchell Robinson still recovering from ankle surgery, New York needs wing depth and offensive talent outside of the starting five.
One name the Knicks have shown interest in is Jordan Clarkson. New York inquired about Clarkson awhile back, but no new reports of talks have surfaced. Clarkson is a solid option, but he’s a pure scorer at 32 years old, and is more of a guard. The Knicks already have two solid options in Miles McBride and Cameron Payne.
One name New York should keep an eye on is Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson. At 28 years old, Johnson is having a career year, averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 49.6% shooting from the field and 43.6% from three. He is an extremely efficient scorer who can also play above-average defense on the other end.
The market for Johnson is already large, with at least 10 teams having inquired about the forward. Most of those teams are in the Western Conference, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets.
The Knicks would have to put together a package of at least one young player and a first-round pick. The team already have the Nets a haul of first-round picks in the trade to acquire Mikal Bridges, but grabbing another near-20-point-per-game scorer in Johnson would legitimize New York’s rotation.
A deal for the veteran forward is unlikely, but not impossible. Brooklyn is actively looking to offload veterans for future assets, and the Knicks could use some veteran depth. New York simply can’t go into the postseason lacking this much talent from the bench.
