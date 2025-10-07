Carmelo Anthony Addresses Knicks Jersey Retirement Rumors
STAMFORD — Beyond the queries surrounding the most hopeful season in recent metropolitan memory, one question around Madison Square Garden question has proved particularly burning: does Carmelo Anthony's No. 7 belong in New York Knicks Heaven?
Speaking at a showcase highlight the reboot of the NBA on NBC — where he's set to take on a prominent role as a studio analyst — Anthony addressed the potential honor of having his name and jersey raised to the Madison Square Garden rafters. The newly-minted Hall-of-Famer cheerfully declined to make a full-on case, but offered a self-assessment of sorts that the Knicks can follow if they're still pondering his case.
"I really don't like to talk about that, because then it's like, oh, Melo is he's probably [begging] for his jersey to be retired," Anthony told Knicks on SI with a laugh. "But, for me, it's if the organization feels like I bought something special to that organization, if I brought an impact to the city, if I bought an impact to the state, if I bought an impact to the people, to change people's lives. To me, that's the legacy."
"It's not just about what you do on a basketball court. It's about how many lives can you really impact," Anthony's criteria continued. "There's more to life than just stats. My stats speak for itself. But if the love is there, the support is there, the timing is right, and the Knicks really have to want to do this and the fans have got to want it too. If the fans wanted to, yeah, put me up there."
Seven numerals (not counting the ceremonial 613 for Red Holzman's record for wins as head coach) are currently out of circulation in the Knicks' equipment room, that hallowed list being untouched since Patrick Ewing's No. 33 was added in 2003. Ironically enough, the No. 15 that Anthony wore in his first NBA stop in Denver — which has offered public consideration to honoring him at some point in the future — has been retired twice by the Knicks in honor of Dick McGuire and Earl "The Pearl" Monroe.
Anthony's list mirrors the values he outlined in his Hall-of-Fame induction speech from last month, one where he seemed far more proud of his off-the-floor legacy than the one he established on the hardwood. But he does have the numerical resume to boot: he is one of seven New Yorkers to reach five digits in scoring in a Knicks jersey and he continues to hold the record for most points scored in a Knicks game at MSG with 62 in a 2014 win over the Charlotte Bobcats.
It's safe to say that Anthony would not only have the endorsement of the thousands that sit in MSG's seats on a nightly basis, but he has some superdelegates on his side as well: in previous discussions with Knicks on SI, current MSG enshrines Bill Bradley and Walt "Clyde" Frazier backed Anthony's case, as did Knicks super fan Spike Lee.
Even if Anthony wasn't willing to speak for himself, his new colleagues at NBC were more than happy to do it for him.
"That's a no brainer. It should be in the rafters," former Knicks rival and NBC game analyst-to-be Reggie Miller told Knicks on SI. "There shouldn't be any thinking [about it]. He's a Hall of Famer, he's one of the top 15 scores in our game. That's that's a no-brainer."
"He's one of the most important Knicks to ever play," added ex-Knick Jamal Crawford to Knicks on SI. "Besides being one of the best, one of the most important [players], in a time where New York was kind of scrambling. Melo gave stability, and he gave them a superstar a hero to hold on to. So without a doubt, his number deserves to be up in the rafters."
