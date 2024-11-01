Champion Liberty to Appear in Thanksgiving Day Parade
The New York Liberty are getting another parade.
This time around, the WNBA champions will be guests at the famed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a New York City tradition staged on the fourth Thursday in November's morning. The Liberty's participation will be headlined by their mascot Ellie the Elephant with select members of the team likewise set to partake.
"The Liberty had a record year on and off the court, capturing the hearts and minds of the sports world with viral sensation team mascot, Ellie the Elephant," Macy's official parade site reads. "With its renowned All-Stars and Ellie, the Liberty are sure to bring championship energy to this year’s Parade."
Ellie and the Liberty will appear on the "Gift of Freedom" float which, appropriately, will feature a recreation of the Statue of Liberty's torch-bearing hand. The Thanksgiving honor will come just about a month after the Liberty were heralded down the Canyon of Heroes in Manhattan for their original WNBA championship run.
Liberty fans certainly have plenty to be thankful for this season: the team sent three women (Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart) to the WNBA All-Star Game and five (Ionescu, Jones, Leonie Fiebich, Nyara Sabally, head coach Sandy Brondello) partook in the Paris Olympics.
With all that and more, New York tied its franchise-record with 32 wins before downing Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Minnesota for the WNBA crown. It was the city's first major professional basketball championship since the New York Knicks' most recent title in 1973 and the first in the state since the New York Nets after the 1975-76 ABA season. The Liberty were also the first local team honored with a ticker-tape parade since the New York Giants' win in Super Bowl XLVI back in 2012.
Joining the Liberty on Macy's lineup are performers such as Charli D'Amelio, Idina Menzel, and T-Pain. The festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, with NBC once again providing national coverage.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!