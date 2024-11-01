Knicks Star Questionable After Mysterious Injury
Karl-Anthony Towns may have found the one thing that could stop him: the New York Knicks' injury report.
Towns is officially listed as questionable for the Knicks' Friday night showdown with the Detroit Pistons, the second part of a four-game road trip (7 p.m. ET, MSG). The current starting center is said to be enduring a sprained wrist.
Towns' diagnosis comes shortly after he posted his finest effort as a Knick to date, scoring 44 points on 17-of-25 shooting in a 116-107 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Steve Popper of Newsday noted that Towns did not express any signs of pain or discomfort after the game.
Despite his early struggles in shooting (28 shots combined over the first three games), Towns is working on a streak of three consecutive double-doubles, having also pulled in 13 rebounds during Wednesday's win to open the trip.
Joining Towns on the injury report are relative mainstays Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Kevin McCullar (Two-Way/G League), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle), all of whom are still listed as out.
As they seek to get and remain above .500, the Knicks (2-2) might not fully require Towns to take down the rebuilding Pistons: Detroit (1-4) is coming off the worst season in franchise history and dropped each of its first four games before getting on the ledger with a 105-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
The Knicks swept the Pistons in three regular season meetings last season though the first two were a little too close for comfort, as New York won by a combined eight points. Overall, Detroit carries a 15-game losing streak against the Knicks entering Friday's get-together.
On the hosts' side, Detroit will be missing second-round rookie Bobi Klintman (calf) as well as Cole Swider (Two-Way/G League) and Ausar Thompson (return to play conditioning).
