Chuck That! Charles Barkley Displeased Over Knicks' Tip-Off
Live from New York, it's Saturday ... afternoon for the New York Knicks.
Charles Barkley is displeased with the NBA apparently claiming that the New York Knicks aren't ready for prime time. The NBA legend and TNT analyst didn't think much of the Knicks' chances against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals but now he's displeased that the quest to vanquish the defending champions, which continues on Saturday, won't be broadcast in prime time.
"Man, why are we playing that game at 3:30?" Barkley questioned after TNT's broadcast of Game 2, which saw the Knicks go up 2-0 in the best-of-seven set with a 91-90 win. "That should be a Saturday night in New York City."
The third game of the Knicks-Celtics series is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off on ABC. It's part of a weekend doubleheader with Game 3 of the Western set between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves slated to go off five hours later. While the latter series is tied at a game apiece, it has no doubt lost a little luster thanks to the injury of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who is set to miss at least a week with a hamstring injury.
Of course, time is a but mere social construct in the eyes of Knicks fans, who have proven equally capable of proud displays both day and night.
Saturday's game should stand as one of the most anticipated Manhattan playoff showings in quite some time considering that the Knicks stole two games in Boston in thrilling fashion from TD Garden and that the Knicks are on the cusp of breaking a glaring two-decade-plus drought of Eastern Conference Finals appearances.
Surprisingly, the Knicks have actually struggled at home: while they've won a franchise record five consecutive playoff games away from Manhattan, they're 1-2 on MSG hardwood this time around.
