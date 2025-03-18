Bulls PG Named Knicks Trade Target
The New York Knicks are riding with their core for the playoff run, but the front office will needs to revisit the drawing board at some point during the offseason.
Even if the Knicks win their first title since 1973, the team will need to counteract the adjustments that other teams make to get ahead of the curve.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus suggests that the Knicks should look to target Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White.
"The Knicks have the third-best roster in the Eastern Conference and are on par with anyone in the West outside of the Oklahoma City Thunder," Pincus writes.
"The Karl-Anthony Towns acquisition shifted the team from a grind-it-out defensive unit built around Jalen Brunson to more of an offense-based approach (but it's a Tom Thibodeau team; they're still going to grind out games)."
Going from a defense-first team to an offensive-minded squad is a change for the Knicks, but if they choose to double down on that approach, adding White into the mix makes sense for the team.
White, 25, is averaging 19.4 points and 4.5 assists per game so far this season for the Bulls, proving to be one of the team's offensive stars.
Despite his individual successes, the Bulls are still unable to bust their way out of the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference, so if they were to blow things up, trading White would be an option for them.
Considering the fact that the Bulls just traded for Josh Giddey last offseason, Chicago doesn't need another point guard next to him. Perhaps moving White would allow the Bulls to find a more complementary piece for Giddey in the Chicago backcourt.
If that's the case, the Knicks should inquire about White's price tag.
