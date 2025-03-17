Knicks Linked to Former All-Star, NBA Champion
The New York Knicks will need to make some adjustments to their roster during the offseason, specifically at the point guard position.
With Cam Payne and Delon Wright hitting free agency, the Knicks will either need to re-sign them or find a replacement.
Empire Sports Media writer Matthew Legros believes that the Knicks should look into signing Philadelphia 76ers point guard Kyle Lowry.
"Lowry’s stats don’t tell the whole story at this juncture of his career — four points and 2.8 assists per game for the Philadelphia 76ers. His intangibles, however, speak volumes," Legros writes.
"New York would greatly benefit from a player like Lowry who excels at drawing charges and playing pesky defense. The Philadelphia native could make the NBA’s most clutch team even more lethal on the other end of the floor."
"As for his offense, he can likely return to averaging double-figures, as he did just two seasons ago. In 2022-23, Lowry put up 11.2 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and one steal per game."
"With numbers like that, he’d lead the Knicks’ bench. That, plus his championship experience could help New York get closer to a title should they fall short come spring."
Lowry is a former NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors and a six-time All-Star, so his experience would certainly be beneficial for a team like the Knicks.
However, Lowry is about to turn 39 years old this month, and it remains to be seen if he even wants to give it another go after this season.
The Knicks have shown to not be scared of age, as evidenced by the recent signing of PJ Tucker, who turns 40 in May, but if the team were to sign Lowry, they would need other reinforcements as he wouldn't be expected to be a major contributor.
