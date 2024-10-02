Bulls to Honor Derrick Rose vs. Knicks
Former New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose is enjoying retirement after announcing that he would be stepping away from basketball last week.
Rose, who turns 36 this week, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and played for the Knicks from 2016-17 and 2021-23. However, Rose will be remembered most for playing for his hometown Chicago Bulls, who brought him into the league and was his home from 2008-16.
According to The Athletic insider Shams Charania, the Bulls will honor Rose later this season on Jan. 4, when the Knicks are in town.
“The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth. I believe true success comes from becoming who you were created to be, and I want to show the world who I am beyond basketball,” Rose said in a statement announcing his retirement. “Whether good or bad, everyone has a ‘What if’ story in their life. Even if I could, I wouldn’t change anything in mine, because it’s what helped me find real joy.”
Rose had a tough career with high expectations that never came to be due to injury. After being named league MVP following the 2010-11 campaign, Rose was seen as one of the biggest young stars in the league. A year later, Rose led the Bulls to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the star point guard tore his ACL, which marked the beginning of the end of his prime.
Rose was traded to the Knicks in 2016, where he began to bounce around the league for the second half of his career. While his career has been defined by what ifs, Rose deserves his flowers, and it's nice to see that his former coach Tom Thibodeau will be there when the Bulls honor him.
