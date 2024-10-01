All Knicks

Knicks in 'Risky Business' for Mikal Bridges Trade

The New York Knicks are risking it for the biscuit.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are rolling the dice on Mikal Bridges after trading a boatload of future draft picks to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets.

In the deal, the Knicks gave away Bojan Bogdanovic, Mamadi Diakite, Shake Milton, an unprotected 1st-round pick in 2025, 2027, 2029, 2031, an unprotected pick swap in 2028, a top-four protected 2025 1st-round pick via Bucks and a 2nd round pick in 2025 for Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop and a 2nd round pick in 2026.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale acknowledges how big of a risk the Knicks are taking by making the trade.

"New York cashed in its best trade chips on someone who may or may not be capable of taking the No. 2 reins. Leaving that to chance when surrendering five first-rounders and one swap is objectively risky business," Favale writes. "But the Knicks are betting that Bridges is the finishing piece to a bonafide title contender. That mindset is equal parts warranted, worth applause and, on some level, totally harrowing."

The Knicks have a lot that can go wrong if the trade doesn't warrant the results they want. Trading that many picks for a player who isn't even the best or second-best on the team is a massive undertaking, and the fallback if it doesn't work could set the Knicks back several years.

By giving up that much, the only thing that would justify the trade for the Knicks is a championship. If they fall short of their goal, it may be a trade the Knicks end up regretting.

That is going to put a lot of pressure on Bridges, but if he can live up to the hype and fulfill the vision the Knicks have for him, the team may end up winning it all.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News