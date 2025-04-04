Cavs Poach Knicks G Leaguer
Just about 24 hours after they completed yet another victory over the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers had one more steal in store.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Cavaliers signed Westchester Knicks G League standout Chuma Okeke to a deal that fills their final roster spot. The deal was reported while Okeke was competing in Westchester's G League playoff game against the Maine Celtics. Knicks president Leon Rose was in attendance, sitting next to Westchester general manager and newly-minted G League Executive of the Year Ryan Borges.
Okeke originally joined the Knicks on a preseason deal and has spent most of this season in White Plains but has not taken the floor for the NBA Knicks in the regular season this year. The 26-year-old entered the Association as the 16th pick of the 2019 draft for Orlando after helping guide Auburn to the Final Four.
Okeke earned NBA minutes for the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season and impressed to the tune of 6.9-point and 6.1-rebound averages in seven appearances, including three starts. He previously flirted with a double-double average during Westchester's victorious run at the G League Showcase Cup over the winter with 15.6 points and 8.8 rebounds and he averaged 17.4 tallies en route to clinching the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Cleveland, who earned a 124-105 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night at Rocket Arena, is slated to visit Madison Square Garden in New York's regular season home finale on April 11.
