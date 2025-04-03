Knicks Star Nominated For Teammate of the Year Award
New York Knicks captain and point guard Jalen Brunson continues to rack up the accolades in absentia.
Brunson was among the 12 men nominated for the NBA's Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award on Wednesday as the Association begins to roll out the candidates for its postseason honors.
The award is named after Hall of Famers Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes: when Stokes was paralyzed due to a head injured endured in a 1958 game, his Cincinnati Royals teammate Twyman became his advocate and legal guardian for the last 12 years of his life.
The honor in their names "recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on and off court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team."
Brunson was perhaps an obvious candidate for the award after his highly-publicized contract extension saw him take a sizable discount to stay with the Knicks. He was named the team captain shortly afterward and has been continually lauded for making his teammates better and pushing the Knicks forward: New York (48-28) is set to make its third playoff appearance in as many years under Brunson and some even place it in the realm of title contention.
Mike Conley Jr. of the Minnesota Timberwolves won last season's award to join Jrue Holiday as the only ones to win it at least twice since it was introduced in 2013. Other nominees joining Brunson include Stephen Curry, Al Horford, and Donovan Mitchell.
Time will tell if this is the first of several award nominations for Brunson: the Villanova alum needs to appear in four games to qualify for other postseason honors like the All-NBA teams and the Clutch Player of the Year title. Brunson has been out since enduring an ankle injury in March 4's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!