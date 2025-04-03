OG Anunoby, Knicks Fall Victim to Cavaliers Comeback
Alas for the New York Knicks, moral victories and style points don't count against the NBA's elite.
The shorthanded Knicks put up a better fight against the rested leaders of the Eastern Conference but once again failed to secure a victory against one of the Association's elite, as the Cleveland Cavaliers spoiled Karl-Anthony Towns' return with a 124-105 victory at Rocket Arena on Wednesday night.
Thus forgotten in another missed opportunity to make a statement was sterling first half that saw the Knicks lead by as much as 15. Towns had a 25-point, 13-rebound double-double in his return from a one-game absence while OG Anunoby once again led the Jalen Brunson-less Knicks in scoring next to the All-Star center with 23 tallies.
All but four of Anunoby's points came in a first half that saw the Knicks lead by as much as 15. Anunoby sank each of his first five three-pointers to quiet the Rocket Arena crowd that reveled in the second antics of the Cleveland defense. With its comeback, Cleveland (61-15) became the first Knick opponent to win a game where they trailed by at least 15 since the 2022-23 Indiana Pacers.
New York (48-28) was missing men and coming off a Tuesday victory over Philadelphia but that likely won't be enough to silence their critics: with the loss, the Knicks fell to 0-8 against the Association podium, which also featured Boston and Oklahoma City.
The Knicks are back in action on Saturday afternoon as another road game awaits in Atlanta (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
