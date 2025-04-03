Former Knicks Assistant Wins G League Coach of the Year
Former New York Knicks staffer Scott King was king among his new NBA G League colleagues.
The NBA's developmental league announced on Wednesday that King, now standing at the helm of the Austin Spurs, had won its annual Coach of the Year title. DeSagana Diop, who leads the Knicks' G League club in Westchester, was the vote's runner-up.
King spent the last five seasons in the Knicks' system before accepting the job of leading San Antonio's affiliate. He joined up with the Knicks in 2019 as the NBA squad's head video coordinator and later served as the assistant director of player development under Kaayla Chones Coulibaly for the final two years of his term.
In New York, King became well respected for his prowess with the tablet on the Knicks' bench, as he was often the last face head coach Tom Thibodeau turned to before calling for a challenge. King saved his best for last, as the Knicks went 6-for-8 in challenges during their opening round playoff series against Philadelphia last spring.
Notable names on the Austin Spurs' roster include former Knick Malachi Flynn (who briefly spent time in New York as an acquisition in December 2023's OG Anunoby trade) and Jameer Nelson Jr., formerly of TCU and the second of the 2009 NBA All-Star.
Under King's watch, Austin finished 32-18 and secured a first-round bye in the ongoing G League playoffs. The Spurs led all G League participants in defensive rating and also set a record for the highest single-season margin of victory (23.5).
Previous winners of the G League Coach of the Year title include current NBA bosses Quin Snyder, Chris Finch, and Nick Nurse. Mike Miller earned the title for the Westchester Knicks in 2017-18 and he's the last man to hold the title of head coach before Thibodeau: Miller served as the interim boss of the NBA club after David Fizdale's firing two seasons later.
