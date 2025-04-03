Knicks Lose Sterling Streak After Latest Loss to Cavs
The New York Knicks have found their own "Factory of Sadness" in Cleveland.
New York once again struggled to make a statement against the Association's elite as it dropped a 124-105 decision to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Rocket Arena. Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 27 points as the Cavs (61-15) inched closer toward the Eastern Conference's top seed.
To be fair to the Knicks (48-28), the game wasn't as distant as the final score may have hinted: paced by an energetic start from OG Anunoby, the shorthanded Knicks had the advantage for most of the first half, holding a lead that summited at 15. Alas for New York, that only set the stage for the end of one of the more enduring streaks on their ledgers.
Entering Wednesday night's game, the Knicks had won 71 consecutive games where they held a lead of at least 15 points. That was far and away the longest such active tally in the NBA, as the new leaders from Indiana are currently stationed at 23.
The streak dated back to the start of the 2023-24 season, as the Knicks previously lost such a lead in the mostly meaningless 2022-23 season against the aforementioned Packers.
This latest matchup with the Cavs did have plenty of asterisks attached to it, ones that the Knicks likely won't try to lean on with the postseason looming: New York was less than 24 hours removed from a win back home over Philadelphia and was missing both the backcourt trio of Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne, as well as center Mitchell Robinson, who was sitting out the latter half of a back-to-back as he continues to manage his lingering ankle woes.
The NBA world, however, likely won't be so forgiving to New York, which fell to 0-8 against the Association podium of Cleveland, Boston, and Oklahoma City. The resulting 34-point swing (which saw the Knicks outscored 71-45 in the second half alone) probably won't gain them any believers in the championship cause and, by the time they face Cleveland again on April 11, both sides will likely have their postseason fates well-secured.
In any event, the Knicks are one (or a Detroit loss) away from clinching homecourt advantage in the opening round of the 2025 postseason. They can earn it themselves on Saturday when they complete a mini-road trip in Atlanta (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!