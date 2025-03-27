James Harden Shouts Out Knicks Fans
The New York Knicks lost at home on Wednesday night but the Madison Square Garden crowd made sure things got at least a little hairy for The Beard.
James Harden's Los Angeles Clippers took a 126-113 decision from the Knicks on Wednesday night, spoiling the final stanza of a three-game defense of The World's Most Famous Arena. Harden played his part in the Knicks' demise with 29 points and six assists/rebounds each. That allowed the 35-year-old to become the oldest player in NBA history to amass at least 1500 points and 500 assists in a single season.
In the aftermath, Harden made it clear it was nothing personal but strictly business, offering compliments to those gathered at MSG for an important interconference clash.
"Some of the best fans in the world," Harden lauded in his postgame interview with Kristina Pink of FanDuel Sports West. "A sports city, for sure. I played here for a year, so it's just the energy and the vibe in here. You want to come out and play your best and you obviously want to come away with a win, so for us, it was all about that, and we did that."
Already renowned for raising the volume even the most dire circumstances, Knicks fans had plenty to yell about on Wednesday night. The team would've earned its third consecutive playoff berth with a win over the Clippers, requests to see more of rookie Tyler Kolek were fulfilled, and the night's celebrity guest list included newly-minted New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson.
All that and more, however, wasn't enough to stop Harden (a former Brooklyn Net) and the Clippers, who posted a big win of their own behind both his efforts and dueling double-doubles from Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac. Harden has blossomed in the Garden since his professional entry in: in that span, he is one of five Knicks opponents to score at least 400 points at MSG. Unlike the others (DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Nikola Vucevic, Giannis Antetokounmpo), Harden has needed only 15 games to amass such a tally.
Fortunately for the Knicks, Harden won't be back at MSG this season, barring an NBA Finals get-together with the Clippers. Their next Garden party is slated for Sunday evening against the Portland Trail Blazers.
