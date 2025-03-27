Tom Thibodeau Defends Knicks' Injury Woes
The New York Knicks officially have an injury bug infestation in their locker room, at least in the backcourt sections.
Already down primary men Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride, the Knicks lost Cameron Payne (ankle) during Wednesday's 126-113 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks (45-27) are still in prime position to clinch and can still do so on Thursday (if Atlanta loses to Miami) but there's no doubt a dire aura penetrating the metropolitan bubble.
Brunson is due for another update on his own ankle ailment on Saturday while head coach Tom Thibodeau offered an answer of "possibly" when asked if McBride (groin) could partake in the next game against the Milwaukee Bucks (8 p.m. ET, MSG). Thibodeau did insist that the leftovers are "more than enough" as the team presses forward.
"[Tyler Kolek] is capable, just get in there, get it done. Each game you learn, it tells you what you have to work on," Thibodeau said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "It's not just individual, it's collective, it's how do we function as a team. We talk about we're not replacing Jalen as a team, we have to do it collectively ... Just find a way to get it done. It's the same thing when Mitche doesn't play. The next guy's got to come in there and get it done."
If Brunson, McBride, and Payne are simultaneously sidelined, the duties will fall to rookie sensation Kolek and trade deadline acquisition Delon Wright.
The former Buck Wright, said to be a defensive specialist, played 12 minutes on Wednesday after getting a total of 24 in six appearances since coming over for Jericho Sims on Feb. 6.
Kolek, one the other hand, has certainly lived up to his playmaking reputation since her got an extended opportunity amidst the Brunson/McBride injuries (24 assists in the last three games) but there's no doubt that the Knicks lose a little in the scoring department: the second-round pick is 1-of-10 from the field in the same span.
Even if and when Brunson is ready to go, the Knicks will likely use caution upon his re-entry: modern edition of the team are used to injuries derailing otherwise hopeful treks, as since-departed Julius Randle was clearly not himself after returning from an ankle injury at the end of the 2023 season. He then missed the 2024 postseason entirely due to a shoulder ailment.
In any event, it appears that the Knicks' season could come down to a former Maverick and an ex-Big East standout: and it's possible neither could be Brunson.
