College Coach Loves Knicks Newest Forward
The New York Knicks are making a move for the bottom part of their roster, signing Tosan Evbuomwan to a contract days before the start of training camp.
Evbuomwan, 24, played at Princeton from 2019-23 and was coached by Mitch Henderson, who loves his fit with the Knicks.
“He’s worked so hard to get to this point and it’s great to see all that work being recognized,” Henderson said via NJ Advance Media. “Tosan elevates others around him to be their best. He’s a great fit for the Knicks.”
Evbuomwan has been fighting for the last two years between the NBA and G League and he's expected to do the same in the 2025-26 campaign. He's just looking for a home to do it with and the Knicks are giving him the opportunity.
Evbuomwan's journey in the NBA started with the Detroit Pistons as an undrafted free agent two years ago. He was cut by the Pistons, but landed with their G League affiliate, also known as the Motor City Cruise. Evbuomwan played a bit with the Cruise before the Memphis Grizzlies brought him in on a 10-day contract, giving him his first action in the NBA.
Evbuomwan made four appearances with the Grizzlies before he reverted back to the Cruise later in his rookie season. He played in 13 games with the Pistons at the end of his rookie season.
In his second NBA campaign, Evbuomwan joined with the Los Angeles Clippers and was assigned to their G League team in San Diego. He was with the Clippers for a few months before signing with the Nets.
Evbuomwan showed flashes with the Nets, but they decided to waive him at the end of August.
Now, Evbuomwan has a shot to earn a two-way contract with the Knicks. He will have come competition, but it is clear he has some talent and the Knicks could benefit from some youth.
Bringing him in for training camp gives him the opportunity to showcase his skills in hopes of catching on at the end of the bench for the Knicks.
