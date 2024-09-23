Could Knicks Give Former No. 1 Pick a Shot?
The New York Knicks value defense no matter where it comes from.
When it comes to Markelle Fultz, most people see a former No. 1 overall pick that failed to live up to expectations and remains unsigned after just seven injury-riddled seasons in the NBA. However, there's another angle where you find a strong defensive guard who can still be effective in most second units around the league.
"It's nevertheless surprising that he remains unsigned so close to training camps. He is just 26 years old with the size (6'4") and length (6'9" wingspan) to guard both backcourt slots and some wings and deliver a healthy dose of disruption," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale wrote of Fultz. "De'Anthony Melton and Dennis Smith Jr. are the only players shorter than 6'5" to match Fultz's steal and block rates over the past three seasons. The prospect of his defensive playmaking alone when deployed next to a primary wing-checker or two should be enough to earn him a look."
Fultz's injury concerns are definitely something worth noting. His knee tendinitis limited him to just 43 appearances with the Orlando Magic last season. That's the third-most games Fultz has played in any regular season of his career. He played in all 72 games during the 2019-20 COVID season and appeared in 60 contests in 2022-23, but for the most part, he's spent a lot of time on the sidelines.
The Knicks have a crowded guard rotation, so it may not be the best fit for Fultz. However, he fits what the Knicks do very well and could emerge as an option in free agency if he remains unsigned and a player like Cam Payne or rookie Tyler Kolek suffers an injury that will keep them out for a long period of time.
