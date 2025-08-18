Could Knicks Make Move After Nets Trade?
The New York Knicks and the rest of the league briefly woke up from their offseason slumber after the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets made a quiet trade involving Haywood Highsmith going to the Big Apple.
Highsmith, 28, has been a role player for the Heat for the past four years and was traded to the Nets as part of a salary dump. ESPN insider Kevin Pelton shared that Highsmith could be on the move again.
"The biggest complication for Brooklyn right now is roster spots. Highsmith gives the Nets 15 players under guaranteed contract, including reported deals for center Day'Ron Sharpe and forward Ziaire Williams that have yet to be officially signed, while making use of their cap room. That puts the Nets at the roster limit before accounting for Thomas or the non-guaranteed deals of Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson," Pelton wrote.
"Given that crunch, the best outcome for Brooklyn might be flipping Highsmith to another team for an unwanted contract before roster cutdowns, a process his injury could complicate. Highsmith should have value to a competitive team in a reserve role. He's a career 37% 3-point shooter who was selective inside the arc (57%) last season and can defend multiple positions."
Could Knicks Trade For Highsmith?
Highsmith probably won't stay with the Nets, so he will either become a free agent or be sent to another team in a different trade. That deal could come with Highsmith.
The Knicks are hard-capped at the second apron, so the only way they could trade for Highsmith is if they sent out the same amount of money they would bring in, which is about $5.6 million. This would mean the Knicks would have to trade either Mitchell Robinson, which won't happen, or a combination of Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti, which also won't happen because the Nets are trying not to take on three players.
This means that Highsmith would only make sense for the Knicks if he was waived, which could easily happen. The Knicks could sign him to a minimum contract, which would be a bargain because he is currently making more than that.
Highsmith would be a low-risk, high-reward option that could give the Knicks a strong 10th or 11th man off the bench.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!