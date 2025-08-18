All Knicks

Could Knicks Make Move After Nets Trade?

The New York Knicks could see an opening after the rival Brooklyn Nets made a trade with the Miami Heat.

Jeremy Brener

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith reacts in the fourth quarter of game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith reacts in the fourth quarter of game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks and the rest of the league briefly woke up from their offseason slumber after the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets made a quiet trade involving Haywood Highsmith going to the Big Apple.

Highsmith, 28, has been a role player for the Heat for the past four years and was traded to the Nets as part of a salary dump. ESPN insider Kevin Pelton shared that Highsmith could be on the move again.

"The biggest complication for Brooklyn right now is roster spots. Highsmith gives the Nets 15 players under guaranteed contract, including reported deals for center Day'Ron Sharpe and forward Ziaire Williams that have yet to be officially signed, while making use of their cap room. That puts the Nets at the roster limit before accounting for Thomas or the non-guaranteed deals of Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson," Pelton wrote.

"Given that crunch, the best outcome for Brooklyn might be flipping Highsmith to another team for an unwanted contract before roster cutdowns, a process his injury could complicate. Highsmith should have value to a competitive team in a reserve role. He's a career 37% 3-point shooter who was selective inside the arc (57%) last season and can defend multiple positions."

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Could Knicks Trade For Highsmith?

Highsmith probably won't stay with the Nets, so he will either become a free agent or be sent to another team in a different trade. That deal could come with Highsmith.

The Knicks are hard-capped at the second apron, so the only way they could trade for Highsmith is if they sent out the same amount of money they would bring in, which is about $5.6 million. This would mean the Knicks would have to trade either Mitchell Robinson, which won't happen, or a combination of Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti, which also won't happen because the Nets are trying not to take on three players.

This means that Highsmith would only make sense for the Knicks if he was waived, which could easily happen. The Knicks could sign him to a minimum contract, which would be a bargain because he is currently making more than that.

Highsmith would be a low-risk, high-reward option that could give the Knicks a strong 10th or 11th man off the bench.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News