Knicks Lose Free Agent Target to Bucks
The New York Knicks will come up emptyhanded on a late Coffey run.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, forward Amir Coffey has signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers. That takes one of the most sought-after lingering free agents off the board as the Knicks seek to dish out one more veteran's minimum contract before training camp opens.
Coffey, who turned 28 in June, has developed a solid career for himself since entering the Association as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota in 2019. He now joins a Bucks group that somewhat retooled in an effort to franchise face Giannis Antetokounmpo satisfied. The team also re-upped with Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., and former Knicks Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims while signing Myles Turner before bidding farewell to Damian Lillard.
Working most as a reliever in Inglewood, Coffey had a career-best season last year, averaging 9.7 points on over 24 minutes a game in 72 showings (13 starts). A previous winner of the Minnesota Mr. Basketball title (an honor also earned by Kevin McHale, Kris Humphries, and Chet Holmgren), Coffey hasn't been afraid to let loose from deep, sinking 101 three-pointers last year on a success rate just under 41 percent.
Coffey had a lingering connection to the New York area, as sister Sydney, now a fashion designer, played basketball for Marist in Poughkeepsie. Their fellow sibling Nia starred at Northwestern and was the fifth pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft. She currently stars for the Atlanta Dream and also plays overseas in Australia.
The Knicks have lingered in the rumor mill of several veterans still on the board, primarily that of embattled top overall pick Ben Simmons and incumbent backup backcourt man Landry Shamet.
Having mostly focused on adding depth this time around (signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele from Utah and Philadelphia respectively), the Knicks have enough cap space to sign one more veteran's minimum deal and one rookie deal while still staying out of the infamous second salary apron.
