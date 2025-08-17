Knicks Face Early Tests on Schedule
The New York Knicks won't waste much time getting into some of the meat in their schedule at the start of the season.
A three-game homestand to start the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks should give the Knicks a good litmus test to see where they are. ESPN insider Tim Bontemps dove into the team's rematch against the Celtics at the beginning of the year on Oct. 24.
"Just a few months ago, these teams squared off in a playoff series that began with no one giving New York much of a chance after the Knicks were swept in the season series by the defending NBA champions," Bontemps wrote.
"But then, after the Knicks mounted back-to-back stunning comebacks to begin the series, Jayson Tatum tore an Achilles on the Madison Square Garden floor in Game 4, changing the direction of not only the Celtics but the entire league. Now, it's New York that is seen as one of the favorites to make the NBA Finals, while Boston finds itself in a rebuilding year."
After facing the Celtics on their home floor, the Knicks will undergo their first back-to-back of the season against the Hawks.
The Hawks reignited a rivalry with the Knicks back in 2021 when Trae Young dominated in New York in the playoffs return to Madison Square Garden. Over four years later, there is still bad blood between the two sides.
"The denizens of MSG love themselves a villain. Reggie Miller assumed that role with aplomb for prior generations of fans, and now Trae Young has taken to it for this group, with his name coming up even when the Hawks aren't in attendance," Bontemps wrote.
"But after Young ribbed the Knicks and their fans by pretending to roll dice on the court upon beating New York last season and with Atlanta looking like a factor in the East for the first time since making the conference finals in 2021 -- a playoff run that sent the Knicks home in five games -- expect venom to head the star point guard's way when he appears in Gotham."
The Knicks will get a chance to set the tone early in their schedule, which will give them a good opportunity to get ahead of the game.
If the Knicks can come away victorious in both of these games, they should be in great shape for the rest of October.
