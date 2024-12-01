Three Centers Knicks Could Target in Trades
The New York Knicks are in desperate need of center depth, as backup center Mitchell Robinson will continue to be out for at least the next month with an ankle injury. His absence has been reflected in the team's defensive struggles, but now that the NBA trade market is starting to fill up with some veteran centers, the Knicks could be in line to target someone more durable than Robinson.
New York is currently over the first apron, so the team has trade restrictions when it comes to salaries. The team cannot take on more salary than it gives away, which limits options in a very lucrative trade market. It's likely that Robinson and forward Precious Achiuwa will be some of the first players considered for trade, as they are rotation players with solid salaries.
The Knicks could simply wait until Robinson returns to man the paint, but he's had so many struggles with injuries throughout his short career that it may be time to move on. Here are three centers New York could target in trade season to replace Robinson:
Chris Boucher
Boucher has been more of a forward for the Toronto Raptors throughout his career, but the 6-foot-9 big can play both power forward and center. A career Raptor, Boucher holds key advantages to Robinson and Achiuwa in his position.
The first is his physical condition. Boucher is more durable and athletic than the two bigs in New York. He can push the floor with or without the ball in his hands, scoring most of his points in the paint.
The second strength of Boucher is his three-point shot. The 31-year-old is shooting 30.3% from deep this season, and although it's not great, Robinson and Achiuwa do not shoot threes at all. Acquiring Boucher would prove a new dimension of offense to the Knicks' bench.
Toronto is still not at the level of a playoff team as it continues its rebuild. The Knicks could offer salary fillers with draft picks to entice a team that has built a young core that way for the past few years.
Nikola Vucevic
This one is a bit of a long shot. Vucevic is playing at an extremely high level, averaging 20.9 points and 10.0 rebounds for a struggling Chicago Bulls team. However, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Bulls' asking price for the veteran center could start at just two second-round picks.
Vucevic would play behind Karl-Anthony Towns, which would limit his production. The upside is that he could be an efficient floor spacing big without so much of a workload as a starter. The Knicks would almost certainly have to give up Robinson and Achiuwa in this trade, but they are far more valuable than two second-round picks.
Jonas Valanciunas
The reason Valanciunas is expected to be on the market is because he could be looking for a bigger role with a championship contender. The Knicks are a contender, but he would still play as a backup with the team.
Valanciunas is making just $9.9 million this season, putting less constraints on the Knicks to include multiple rotation players. The Wizards are a rebuilding team, so they'd be quick to move on from the 6-foot-11 veteran. The only caveat is that New York would likely have to give up even more draft compensation after trading a heap of first-round picks for Mikal Bridges.
Valanciunas, like the other bigs mentioned, can space the floor and grab boards for a serious playoff team. Last season, he was crucial for the New Orleans Pelicans, eventually making it to the playoffs despite injuries. The Knicks would be able to give up a combination of picks and young talent for the 32-year-old.
