Dawn Staley Opens Up About Knicks HC Interview
The New York Knicks are moving forward with Mike Brown as their head coach, but they nearly made South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley their successor for Tom Thibodeau.
Staley explained in an interview with ESPN how she became a candidate for the job.
“Not really a whole lot. I did the Knicks interview because I’ve known Leon Rose for 30 years. I have a connection to him and Worldwide Wes. I’ve known them all my life. It was a real interview, and I like to see what they’re talking about," Staley said via ESPN.
How Dawn Staley Became Knicks HC Candidate
Staley's credibility is among the best in basketball. She played eight seasons in the WNBA while being the head coach of Temple from 2000-08.
Since 2008, Staley retired from playing, but has built a dynasty with South Carolina by reaching seven Final Fours and winning two titles. A move to the Knicks would have been bold, but she doesn't believe a woman will become an NBA head coach anytime soon.
“No, I don’t [believe it will happen in my lifetime]. And I hope I’m wrong," Staley said.
“It’s not just hiring the first female coach. Because one, if I’m the Knicks coach and you have a five-game losing streak, it’s not going to be about the losing streak. It’s going to be about being a female coach. So you as an organization and a franchise, you have to be prepared about that and strong enough to endure those types of instances when you’re a female coach.”
Women are assistant coaches on staffs across the NBA, and while some have been recognized for their work, none have been elevated to the head coaching core. As the league progresses, Staley hopes to be a voice and resource to help more women achieve their dream by working on coaching staffs in the NBA.
“If there’s somebody that’s interested in knowing and being the first female NBA coach, I got all the information," Staley said.
"Come see me because I’ll get you prepared for the interview. If there are NBA franchises that are interested in hiring a female, I’m here too because you have to be ready to take on that and all the things that come with it.”
As the Knicks get ready for their season, Staley is in Columbia hoping to get the Gamecocks back to the Final Four for a sixth straight year.
