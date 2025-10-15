Knicks Unveil New Statement Jersey
The New York Knicks hope their "Statement" uniforms make a statement of appreciation for their home arena.
The Knicks have unveiled new alternate uniforms for the 2025-26 season, ones that pay homage to their headquarters of Madison Square Garden. The uniform will make its on-floor debut on Nov. 14, when New York hosts the Miami Heat.
This year's Statement edition opts for a darker navy base the prior edition from the last four years while maintaining orange numbers and numerals, which feature a bolder, light blue outline closer to the hue seen on the standard "away" uniform. The main addition is a series of blue and orange stripes on the side of the jersey, which are meant to invoke the lights that illuminate MSG's exterior on Knicks game nights. The lines' design could also be seen as a referenced to the arena's stylized ceiling or one of its prior logos from the early 1990s.
Other innovations to the uniform include the famed slogan "Once a Knick, Always a Knick" at the bottom of the jersey, which is also the only one of the Knicks' set to featured the famous Jordan Brand "Jumpman" logo.
"The Statement Edition uniform, worn only at Madison Square Garden, reflects the energy and intensity at The Garden," info about the jersey on the Knicks' official site reads. "There's pride in playing under The Garden lights, and this uniform is built for those moments ... The big moments are always bigger at The Garden. The side paneling is inspired by the lights on The Garden, a reflection of the city's energy that bolsters the team both inside and outside the World's Most Famous Arena."
Per the NBA's official aesthetic site "LockerVision," Statement Editions "extend each teams' brand" by "includ(ing) an alternate team color and/or a bold execution of the team logo identity." The concept was introduced prior to the 2017-18 season.
The Knicks will wear their new Statement uniform 12 times this regular season, including once the road when they play at another "Garden," the Boston Celtics' dwelling of TD Garden on Dec. 2.
2025-26 Statement Uniform Schedule
- Friday, Nov. 14: Miami
- Friday, Nov. 28: Milwaukee
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: @ Boston
- Friday, Dec. 5: Utah
- Friday, Dec. 19: Philadelphia
- Tuesday, Jan. 27: Sacramento
- Friday, Jan. 30: Portland
- Tuesday, Feb. 10: Indiana
- Tuesday, Feb. 17: Indiana
- Tuesday, March 24: New Orleans
- Friday, April 3: Chicago
- Friday, April 10: Toronto
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!