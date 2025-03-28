Delon Wright Makes 1st Start For Knicks
The New York Knicks' starting lineup will have the Wright stuff on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
Delon Wright will make his first start as a Knick when the Knicks come to Fiserv Forum for a crucial Eastern Conference clash. The Knicks (45-27) are dealing with a rash of injuries in the backcourt: in addition to the continued absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle), New York is also missing Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle) as they prepare to engage in the final 10 games of their regular season slate.
Taking on an important role in a Knicks-Bucks game is an ironic, if not appropriate role for Wright, who was the Knicks' primary trade deadline acquisition after New York picked up his services in exchange for center Jericho Sims. Wright has mostly engaged in mop-up duty since donning blue-and-orange, playing 36 minutes in seven appearance since reporting on Feb. 5. Twelve of those minutes came in Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers after Payne was an in-game exit.
Some will no doubt be surprised to see Wright get the starting nod over rookie Tyler Kolek, who has dished out 24 assists over his last three games in an expanded opportunity. No rookie Knicks guard has received a starting assignment since Quentin Grimes in February 2022.
