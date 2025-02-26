Former All-NBA Center Gets Real on Knicks' Title Chances
Following their humbling back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks have seen an assortment of criticism and berating across the league as many begin to question the realism of their future aspirations of an NBA title.
In two matchups ending up as double-digit losses against the one and two-seeded teams in the Eastern Conference, many have sounded the alarms on the Knicks potentially being pretenders in the race for a championship as opposed to a real contender to take note of.
The latest to enter the Knicks discourse is former All-NBA center DeMarcus Cousins, who didn't mince words on his evaluation of New York during his appearance on Run It Back on FanDuel TV.
"We've been bamboozled," Cousins said. "We sat here and allowed the Knicks to put together a championship college team and try to run it back in the NBA. When they initially did it, we thought it was a good idea. And now, we look at it, and they look like an average team. I hate to be rude, or upfront, or blunt about it, but that's literally what it is."
The Knicks had two major opportunities to silence the doubters and effectively earn some respect as one to watch at the top of the East. Yet, both of those chances were squandered, and now, New York is seeing the ugly unraveling of those events.
Cousins continued in his Knicks rant to give some credit to the team's starting five, but ultimately sees this group as a good one, not a great one.
"I think they have a talented starting five, so let me say that. But, it's not enough. It's not enough for what they're matching up with in the East," Cousins continued. "It's not enough for the top dogs in the East as far as contending. I think what we've got is just a good team. They'll remain a good team throughout the year, but they'll just be a good team. I think they're just a good, average team."
The Knicks will have a shot to find some redemption as they embark on their remaining stretch run ahead of the playoffs, but it may be difficult to shake off the title of being a "pretender" until they prove otherwise against the top talents in the conference.
