Knicks Not Focused on Chasing Celtics

The New York Knicks want to be where the Boston Celtics were, but they aren't focused on what they are doing.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a call during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a call during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are picking up the pieces after another big loss to the Boston Celtics, their third of the season in as many games.

Though the Celtics are the defending champions and ahead of the Knicks in the standings, New York guard Josh Hart doesn't feel the need to focus on what Boston is doing.

“We’re not trying to close the gap with the Boston Celtics,” Hart said h/t Associated Press reporter Ken Powtak.

“They’re the champs for a reason. They’ve got all-NBA guys, they’ve got All-Stars, a heck of team. We’re not trying to close the gap on them. We’re trying to make sure we get ourselves where we need to be at the end of the year, and right now we’re not there.”

This message is consistent with what the Knicks have been preaching all season long. They aren't focused on anyone but themselves at this moment in the season. Focus may shift to what the Celtics are doing if the two teams meet up at some point during the playoffs.

“We’ve all got to step up to the plate,” Hart said. “We’ve really got to start building. Right now, we’ve got the possibility that we might face (Boston) down the road. We’ve got to continue to get better.”

If the Knicks want to beat the Celtics, or any team for that matter, in the postseason, they need to control what they can rather than what other teams are doing. That is what it will take for the Knicks to move forward during the second half of the regular season.

The Knicks play the Celtics one last time on April 8 at Madison Square Garden on TNT in hopes of avoiding a sweep in the regular season series with their rival.

Jeremy Brener
