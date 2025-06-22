WATCH: LeBron James Rallies Knicks Fans at Fanatics Fest
A New York Knicks title run has received a royal endorsement.
LeBron James was one of many star athletes on hand at the second annual Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Long connected to the Knicks in various forms of basketball fanfiction and gossip, James rallied the large contingent of Knicks supporters gathered blocks away from Madison Square Garden while promoting his web series "Mind the Game" alongside fellow NBA legend Steve Nash.
“Knicks fans, y’all good?" the smirking Los Angeles Lakers star remarked to a hearty cheer (h/t LakeShowYo on X) before asking "You going to the Finals next year?", which drew an even louder response.
Their team's lack of active head coach notwithstanding, Knicks fans are sitting relatively pretty in the realm of relevancy in the Association penthouse: armed with the services of captain and top offensive option Jalen Brunson, New York is fresh off its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in a quarter-century and is reportedly seeking to further bolster its roster to take the final steps forward.
Time will tell just how long they have to keep dealing with James, the soon-to-be 41-year-old who is set to return for a 22nd season with the Lakers.
James, who has acknowledged that his Association exit may be approaching, joked in another segment that he might have to leave a bit earlier than anticipated if he's going to have to keep dealing with young talents like San Antonio Spurs franchise face Victor Wembanyama, who joined James for a live recording of the latter's other web series "The Shop."
"I can't play that much further," James quipped in the segment that also featured Tom Brady, Kai Cennat, and Maverick Carter. "But as long as Wemby keeps smacking my f***ing shots into the stands, it’s going to make me retire."
